Send us your intriguing photos to feature on our Readers’ View page in the Melton Times

We’re looking for your photographs from across the Melton borough.

You send one to us and we’ll include it on the Readers’ View page published every Thursday in the Melton Times.

It doesn’t have to be related to a news story - it could be a landmark, landscape scene or a nature shot - anything really that depicts life in the community.

However, if you send in photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured.

Melton Times reporter John Mason said: “The pictures we get sent are always different and you can tell a lot of thought has gone into taking them.

“Just recently we have received photos of a tractor convoy chugging through snow, a magnificent supermoon over Waltham and beautiful snowdrops from someone’s garden.

“Some of the best pictures I can remember us printing include a squirrel sat on a reader’s shoulder in Play Close and a spooky graveyard scene at St Leonard’s Church, Sysonby.

“One reader really pushed the boat out and photographed themselves with a copy of the Melton Times in Haukadalur, Iceland.”

With spring fast approaching and significant events on the calendar like World Book Day and Sport Relief just on the horizon these are perfect opportunities to get creative and capture the mood.

Email your photographs to editor@meltontimes.co.uk

Please give us your name, where you live and brief details about the pictures.