Santa Claus is heading to the villages around Melton courtesy of Round Table - this is when

Melton Mowbray and District Round Table have arranged for Father Christmas to visit many of the villages around Melton in the coming weeks.

His sleigh has been given a full makeover to make it brighter and louder than ever before.

Santa’s elves will be collecting for the club’s charities.

Chairman Mark Cook said: “This year is a very special year for our Santa float. It is 50 years since Melton Mowbray and District Round Table sleigh first hit the streets of Melton on Laycock Avenue.

“It’s always a great feeling to help raise so much money for local good causes.

“We would like to thank LOL Contracts Limited and Crowfoots Carriers for their kind sponsorship.

“If anyone would like to know more about us, get involved with the sleigh, or ask for a donation, contact us via our Facebook page.”

Here is when Santa is visiting your street.

-Tonight, (Dec 5): Hose/Long Clawson

-Monday, (Dec 10): Rearsby/East Goscote

-Thursday, (Dec 13): Old Dalby

-Saturday, (Dec 15): Asfordby

-Monday, (Dec 17): Whissendine

-Tuesday, (Dec 18): Cranmere Road/Redwood Avenue, Melton

-Thursday/Friday, (Dec 20/21): Morrisons, Melton, static