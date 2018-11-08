Polish community to celebrate 70 years of living in Melton

Hundreds of people of Polish descent will gather in Melton on Sunday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of their community being established in the town.

They will converge on The Polish Club, on Sandy Lane, to look at displays of photos and hear talks from residents, some of whom were among the first to come to Melton following the Second World War.

The town’s wartime air base became a Polish resettlement site with many families living in freezing cold barrel-shaped Nissen huts.

Many of the original people were the families of Polish airmen who had been based at the town’s airfield.

One of the organisers of Sunday’s event, Sylwia Orzech, said: “The event is really to celebrate the Polish parish being set up in Melton in 1948.

“Some of the people who came here after the war, and who are now in their 70s and 80s, will be giving talks and there will be displays for people to have a look at.

“There are about 1,000 people from Polish families in Melton at the moment and we are hoping a lot of them come along to the celebrations as well as other people from the town.”

The day will begin with a mass at the Polish Church, in Sandy Lane, before activities begin in The Polish Club at noon.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, and representatives of Melton Town Estate, will be attending the event around 2pm.

Polish food will be served throughout the day, which is also celebration of Poland gaining its independence 100 years ago.