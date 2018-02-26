New Melton TV star Dylan is enjoying his new-found fame

New Saturday night TV star Dylan Hutchinson is getting used to being stopped in Melton by strangers wanting autographs and selfies.

He is one of the judges in BBC1 singing show, All Together Now, alongside former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

Melton's Dylan Hutchinson - one of The 100 judging panel on All Together Now - is interviewed on the show by host Rob Beckett EMN-180226-172140001

Dylan was chosen for the programme because of his talent for karaoke singing at various venues around the town.

And he has attracted a strong fan base on the new show, where contestants have to sing well enough to prompt a 100-strong judging panel to stand up and sing with them.

The final is due to be screened on Saturday and Dylan said he has been amazed by the positive feedback he has had.

He told the Melton Times: “I’ve been stopped in Morrison’s with people saying ‘oh it’s you off the telly.

“Parents have stopped me in the street and said their kids are obsessed by me or I am an inspiration to their child. It really has been the opportunity of a lifetime for me and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Dylan, who also appeared on Channel 4 TV cooking show Come Dine With Me in January, has featured inseveral of the pre-recorded heats, singing along and then being interviewed by host Rob Beckett.

He is meeting up with many of the judges on Friday for a night out in London and they all then plan to watch the final on television.

Dylan, who is pictured with with members of Melton’s Performing Stars Academy, where he helps as a volunteer coach, added: “I don’t know where this show will lead for me but hopefully doors will open.”