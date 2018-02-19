Melton Lions Senior Citizens Variety Concert hit all the right notes again in 28th year

Melton Lions Senior Citizens Variety Concert was another strongly put together spectacle on Saturday.

The 28th annual event, for the elderly, at Melton Theatre, resounded to entertainment by local performers.

Yolanda Offodile and Charlie Russell PHOTO: Derek Whitehouse

The programme started with a selection of dance routines from performers of Trevonne Stage School. Trevonne have been firm supporters of the concert for many years, and their talented group of dancers demonstrated modern,ballet and street performances.

Yolanda Offodile then sang a group of songs including her favourite from Sister Act, finishing with a duet with guitarist and vocalist Charlie Russell. They are hoping to put a show together to perform in Nottingham later this year, if they can get sufficient funding.

The popular Barbershop Quartet performed next, just before the interval. The four singers have been together for six years and mix humour with their close harmonies.

During the interval free choc ices were distributed to the audience, some people even enjoyed two. Message in a Bottle containers and Plugsters were free to anyone who wanted them (these useful gadgets are available through the club).

The Barbershop Quartet PHOTO: Derek Whitehouse

The second half of the show opened with members of the Performing Stars Academy singing a selection of songs from their upcoming musical comedy show Bugsy Malone, due to take place April 6 to 8 at Melton Theatre. Their enthusiasm and professionalism were a testament to a lot of hard work.

David Newton, who recently performed in the Vale’s Got Talent competition had the audience remembering songs from The Kinks and Herman’s Hermits,finishing with a heart rending rendition from Les Miserables.

Rounding off the afternoon was an amusing medley of toe tapping tunes from the Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra. They showcased a new composition about the group specially written by a band member.

Lions president Sabrina Tate thanked everyone for another wonderful show and was impressed with the variety of local talent. Her guests included Lions district governor Stephen Green and his wife Lucia, who had travelled from Mansfield, Lions zone chair, David Swanson and his wife Rosemary from Oadby, and deputy mayor Pru Chandler.

Happy faces in the audience at the 28th Melton Lions Senior Citizens Variety Concert PHOTO: Derek Whitehouse

A special member of the audience was past district governor Fred Lale who was visiting his daughter, Melton Lion, Barbara Fraser, to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Special thanks were extended to all the performers who gave their time so generously and Geoff Tate and Dave Robb were congratulated for the hard work they put into organising the event.

Master of ceremonies Mark Frisby provided amusing links between the acts with his inimitable fun and professionalism, a stalwart of the show. He was ably assisted backstage by Ian Cliffe and theatre staff.

First Aid was provided by Carl and Tina Culley and Lions members gave their time to assist when called upon.