Melton karaoke king stars in new TV show

Many people know him in Melton for belting out cabaret tunes on karoke nights at the Genny B pub, but on Saturday Dylan Hutchinson will be taking centre stage in a new prime time television talent show with former Spice Girls star Geri Horner.

Dylan is part of a 100-strong judging panel who decide the fate of acts on All Together Now, a programme which BBC1 hope will rival popular singing show hits such as X Factor and The Voice.

The show, which is fronted by comedian Rob Beckett, will see singers and groups performing for 90 seconds hoping to then see members of the judging panel, which includes ex pop stars and Eurovision contestants, getting up to sing along with them and voting them through to the next round.

Filming has already taken place, and for Dylan it was a thriling experience to be part of a show which will run for six Saturdays at 7.15pm.

He said: “I’m just someone who likes singing and when they invited me to take part I jumped at the chance.

“Geri Horner is captain of the judging panel and when she first walked onto the set I was totally star struck.

“I grew up in the 1990s when the Spice Girls were huge, so to be on the same programme with her was really surreal.”

The winner of the show gets £50,000 as well as exposure from an audience expected to run into the millions.

Dylan, who also appeared on Channel 4 reality cooking show, Come Dine With Me, in January, said: “The talent on the programme was fantastic - there was such a great atmosphere in the studio.

“When you watch shows like X Factor and The Voice you always get those sob stories and it’s often the producers who put people through, but with our programme the decision is made totally by us as the judges.”

Dylan, a former student at Gaddesby Primary School and John Ferneley College in Melton, studied musical theatre at Brooksby Melton College.

He has appeared in various amateur dramatic productions in the area and also volunteers to help young members of the town’s Performing Stars Academy and the LGBT Melton group.