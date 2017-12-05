Melton hosts three days of Victorian fun at Christmas Fayre

Have your say

Thousands of people enjoyed some early festive cheer at Melton’s Victorian Christmas Fayre.

The town’s big pre-Christmas event took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the pedestrianised streets were packed with visitors, stalls and entertainers.

Feathered friends from Leicester Morris enjoy a beer PHOTO: Tim Williams

The attractions included everything from birds of prey to Morris Dancers, Queen Victoria and the immensely popular Street Beggars.

Lots of traders, and some visitors donned Victorian costumes to create a Dickensian atmosphere of Christmases past.

That mood was enhanced by the live music on offer, which included soloists and choirs.

Organiser Ruth Wakeling said: “There was well over a 100 stalls positioned in town and the entertainment was fantastic.

Plenty to sample and buy at the many food and drink stalls PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Everyone just pulls together to make it work.

“On Saturday there was such a buzz and the atmosphere was truly amazing. There wasn’t one thing that really stood out because it was all great. The event is always family fun and friendly.”

On a personal level Ruth has decided to step down from organising the fayre next year.

She said: “This is my last year doing it now as there is just so much preparation and planning that goes into it. It’s 12 months of the year and I feel like it’s time for new blood.”

The human statue was in reflective mood PHOTO: Tim Williams

The very talented soprano singer Lily Taylor-Ward on stage PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Street Urchins were out causing mayhem again PHOTO: Tim Williams

Victorian visitors capture the atmosphere on camera PHOTO: Tim Williams

Teresa and Richard Angrave gather funds for the Alzheimer's Society PHOTO: Tim Williams