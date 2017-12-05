Melton hosts three days of Victorian fun at Christmas Fayre

Thousands of people enjoyed some early festive cheer at Melton’s Victorian Christmas Fayre.
The town’s big pre-Christmas event took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the pedestrianised streets were packed with visitors, stalls and entertainers.
The attractions included everything from birds of prey to Morris Dancers, Queen Victoria and the immensely popular Street Beggars.
Lots of traders, and some visitors donned Victorian costumes to create a Dickensian atmosphere of Christmases past.
That mood was enhanced by the live music on offer, which included soloists and choirs.
Organiser Ruth Wakeling said: “There was well over a 100 stalls positioned in town and the entertainment was fantastic.
“Everyone just pulls together to make it work.
“On Saturday there was such a buzz and the atmosphere was truly amazing. There wasn’t one thing that really stood out because it was all great. The event is always family fun and friendly.”
On a personal level Ruth has decided to step down from organising the fayre next year.
She said: “This is my last year doing it now as there is just so much preparation and planning that goes into it. It’s 12 months of the year and I feel like it’s time for new blood.”