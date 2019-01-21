Melton dad and daughter star on Bargain Hunt TV show

A Melton father and daughter team have made a winning appearance on popular BBC daytime television programme Bargain Hunt.

Rob and Katie Sherville made an overall profit of just £3 on the three items they bought at a sale in Newark but the opposing team registered a loss of £50 on their purchases when both teams had their goods auctioned in Nottingham a fortnight later.

Rob (66), a retired university manager, said: “We bought a silver bowl, a silver jug that was dated 1896 and a metal cocktail shaker in the shape of a penguin.

“You’re only given an hour to buy all three items and the time is strictly adhered to and they use a stopwatch!

“We found it quite difficult and by 30 minutes in we’d only bought one item.

“However, with the support of our expert Kate Bliss we managed to complete our shop with just a couple of minutes left on the clock.”

Rob, of Woodland Avenue, and his daughter, who is a 25-year-old production planner at British Gypsum and who lives on Burton Road, made small losses on the first two items but the penguin cocktail shaker made a profit.

Rob added: “The experience of both buying and the auction was really fun.

“The production team and the presenter, Charlie Ross, put us at our ease and we quite quickly forgot about the cameras.

“There was a real communal atmosphere between the teams, the camera crew and the experts.

“We were both nervous about watching it when it was aired last week as neither of us had been on TV before.

“It was actually not too bad, although it was a bit weird watching and listening to yourself.”

The programme featuring the Shervilles, which was broadcast last Monday, is available on ‘catch up’ via the BBC iPlayer.