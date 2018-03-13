Melton couple set to appear on daytime TV favourite Bargain Hunt

Have your say

If you are a fan of daytime TV favourite Bargain Hunt look out for Friday’s episode to see how a Melton couple fared on the antiques show.

Hugh and Rita O’Brien filmed the episode last year at Southwell Racecourse, with the auction stage taking place in Lincoln in September.

They teamed up with expert Gary Pe and met presenter Eric Knowles during the filming with the programme due to air at 12.15pm on BBC1.

The pair have been sworn to secrecy on how they got on, with Hugh commenting: “Did we get the golden gavel?

“Well you’ll have to wait and see.”