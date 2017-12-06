Melton care home welcomes Waltham Scottish dancers for St Andrew’s Day

Melton’s Egerton Lodge Residential Home celebrated St Andrew’s Day last week by inviting dancers from the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group to perform.

The residents thoroughly enjoyed a wonderful display of jigs, reels and strathspeys. Tea and delicious cakes were served during the interval before the afternoon was rounded off with the well known Mairi’s Wedding.

Mandy Burdett, activities organiser, said: “It was a fantastic performance and we plan to invite the dancers back again in the future.”

The group dance in Waltham Village Hall on Thursday evenings and are always on the lookout for new dancers. Anyone interested should call John Aitken on 01476 577599. More information can also be found at www.walthamscottishdancegroup.weebly.com