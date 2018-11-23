Melton Baptist Church serving lunches for the lonely again on Christmas Day

A church is preparing to brighten up Christmas for people in Melton by offering a free lunch and a warm welcome to anyone who will be alone on Christmas Day.

This is the tenth year that volunteers from Melton Mowbray Baptist Church, with help from the local community, will be preparing a traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, vegetables, Christmas pudding and trifle, to be served at the church on Christmas Day.

Started in 2009 with just four visitors, last year over 60 guests and helpers enjoyed Christmas lunch together and plans are being made to cater for a similar number this year. Guests who are unable to get themselves to the church on Leicester Road will be offered transport to and from their homes.

During December invitations will be delivered and posters displayed in strategic places around the town. The aim is to contact people who may live alone and have no close friends or family with whom to share Christmas Day.

Anyone who is alone this Christmas or knows someone who is, should call Hilary and John Sharpe on (01664) 560975 for further details.