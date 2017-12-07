Lion’s Santa’s Sleigh run visiting boys and girls the Vale of Belvoir

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club will be lending a hand to Santa as he tours Vale of Belvoir on another annual Christmas charity collection.

Father Christmas has already visited Stathern, Harby, Langar, Barnstone, Granby, Sutton, Redmile, Barkestone-le-Vale and Plungar, but he will also be going to the following destinations over the next few weeks:

Friday and Saturday (Dec 8/9) - Bingham and Bottesford pubs.

Sunday (Dec 10) - Bingham Bird and Tree.

Tuesday, (Dec 12) - Aslockton and Whatton.

Wednesday, (Dec 13) - Bottesford west.

Friday, (Dec 15) - Normanton, Orston, Elton and Bottesford pubs.

Saturday, (Dec 16) - Bottesford east, Easthorpe, Muston and Bottesford pubs.

Sunday, (Dec 17) - Bottesford central and Bottesford pubs.

For more route updates and times visit http://www.voblions.org.uk/ follow the Lions on Twitter @VOB_Lions and VOBlions on Facebook.