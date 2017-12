Melton Lions Club have presented a cheque for £200 to Melton Mowbray Baptist Church in support of this year’s Christmas Day lunch, which the church has organised for those who may be on their own on Christmas Day.

Pictured above with Lions president Sabrina Tate (centre), is Sue Jenkins, Christine and Andrew Astington and John and Hilary Sharpe.

More information about this year’s Christmas Day lunch will be featured in next week’s Melton Times.