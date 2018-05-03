Exciting Belvoir Art Trail to run across ten venues

A uniquely engaging exhibition that will run across ten different venues opens tomorrow.

Belvoir Art Trail brings an exciting taste of the variety of creative practise that comes out of the Vale of Belvoir, presenting original artwork in a whole range of mediums.

As well as print and painting, artists included in the trail work in textiles, metal and film.

Organiser Jane Millum said: “The event has been organised to give a taste of how diverse the array of artists living and working in the area are.

“With artwork to view, some of which available to purchase, the exhibition provides an ideal chance to meet and chat with the artists. It also highlights future events and gives the opportunity to find out more about getting involved next year.

“So come along, meet some lovely people and see something new.”

The trail runs until Monday and opening times vary. The venues taking part are in Bottesford, Scalford and Harby.

A PDf of the full programme can be downloaded from www.belvoirarttrail.co.uk and regular updates are posted at www.facebook.com/BelvoirArtTrail