Dancer from Long Clawson praises Nottingham programme for career start

A successful graduate of a Nottingham dance programme has expressed her thanks for being given a “great” start to her creative career in contemporary dance.

Heather Birley from Long Clawson started on the Dance4 Centre Advanced Training (CAT) programme in 2011 at the age of 15. She then studied at London Contemporary Dance School and has secured an MA apprenticeship working with the Swedish dance company Cullbergbaletten in Stockholm.

The twenty-one-year-old said: “I experienced many pivotal moments while on the CAT scheme and continue to be influenced by my time on the programme. CAT gave me many opportunities to perform, which I feel was of great vitality as it allowed my confidence, skill and presence to grow with fluidity and joy.”

Whilst on the Dance4 CAT programme Heather was able to work closely at a young age with professional dance artists such as Theo Clinkard, Tasmin Fitzgerald and Kip Johnson.