Dance teaching company in Syston for primary schools supporting children’s hospice charity

A company which provides resources, teacher training, PPA cover and dance events to primary schools across Charnwood and the Melton borough has decided to support a children’s hospice charity this year.

JumpStart Dance, based in Syston, has announced that its chosen charity of 2018 is Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, and that it intends to raise £1,000 by the end of December.

Melton-born Louise Jaggard, artistic director of JumpStart, said: “We’re delighted to have Rainbows as our charity of 2018. Our freelance dance artists believe in giving back to the local community and we can’t wait to begin supporting this amazing cause.”

The business will be inviting Rainbows along to its flagship Jump2it! Primary School dance festival at Loughborough Town Hall in March. Louise will also be completing a gruelling triathlon to help fundraise for the hospice and is hoping to run a dance workshop with children at Rainbows later on this year.

JumpStart Dance has been working in primary schools for 10 years through teacher training events, after-school clubs and PE time.

The company works in conjunction with Team Charnwood School Sports Partnership, to inspire children and their teachers to participate in dance activity, keep fit and fight obesity. Its classes are designed to link with school curriculum and take children on adventures based one exciting themes such as space, exploration, pirate invasion or World War Two.

For more information or to make a donation call Louise on 07738042089, email her at louise@primaryschooldance.co.uk or visit www.primaryschooldance.co.uk