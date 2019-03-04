Bottesford Irish dancers jog their way to glory in The Great Big Dance Off

Composed children at an Irish dancing after school club in Bottesford have put their best forward and won the regional final of a national dance competition.

The class, 25 girls and five boys aged six to 11, fought off the challenge from 20 other dance schools in The Great Big Dance Off at the Albert Hall in Nottingham.

With the trophy PHOTO: Supplied

Teacher Caroline McManus said: “Bottesford Primary School was crowned East Midlands regional champions’ 2019.

“The children were so excited and thrilled to win because the standard of competition was very high.

“We will now go onto the national final in Oxford on June 4.”

The Great Big Dance Off is aimed at both primary and secondary schools. The initial phase of the competition requires schools across England and Wales to submit a video entry. If successful schools then move onto the regional final and then national final.