Belvoir Dance Academy’s Melton show showcases young talent

Children aged three to 18 from Belvoir Dance Academy performed to a sell out audience at Melton Theatre earlier this month.

With routines in ballet, tap, modern and contemporary, nearly all youngsters performed in at least three dances. The audience were reportedly amazed by the standard of the performances.

Ballet - Belvoir Dance Academy PHOTO: Supplied

Dance teacher Clare Calder said: “All the children had a fabulous time, with parents commenting on how nurturing the school is.

“The school has had incredible success in the last year with pupils successfully auditioning for The Royal Ballet Associate Scheme, Midlands Independent Dance Association Scheme and performing with English Youth Ballet.”

The show raised £250 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Anyone who would like to join the school should contact Clare on 07786 545113 for a free trial class.