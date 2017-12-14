Apprentice heartbreak for former Brooksby Melton College student

Former Brooksby Melton College student Elizabeth McKenna last night (Wednesday) suffered the heartbreak of being fired by Lord Sugar just one step from the final of this year’s series of business relality show, The Apprentice.

The 39-year-old florist battled through 10 tasks to make it through to the final five.

But she was one of the unlucky three in the boardroom following the stressful interviews episode last night.

Elizabeth said the experience was life-changing for her from both a personal and a professional perspective.

She told the Melton Times yesterday, before the episode aired: “I am thrilled I got so far.

“I showed I have got good business skills and I’m not just a clown.”

That last comment referred to her eccentric behaviour in some of the tasks which sparked a cult following from fans of the show,

Elizabeth described the interviews at the semi-final stage as the most challenging of all of the tasks.

She said: “I still thought I had a good chance to get through to the final when I went into the boardroom with Lord Sugar, Karen and Claude.

“But I am already progressing with the business plan I had for the show, which is selling flowers in the corporate gifting market.”

Former students she studied with at Brooksby have been in contact with Elizabeth and she says she is now recognised everywhere she goes as a result of the show.

Recruitment firm owner James White and confectioner Sarah Lynn made it through to Sunday’s final.