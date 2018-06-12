Art exhibition to coincide with Hoby open gardens

Have your say

The Hoby Art Group, tutored by local artist Jo Sheppard, are hosting an exhibition in All Saints Church over the Hoby open gardens weekend.

Fifteen artists will be exhibiting their varied work which will include drawings, paintings, fine art prints, mixed media works and collages.

Much of the superb work will be for sale with prices starting from as little as £2 for a handmade card. Ten per cent of sales will be donated to the church maintenance funds.

The free exhibition runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.