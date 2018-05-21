Art exhibition at Kirby Bellars showcases work of ‘quality’ local artists

Hundreds of interested observers visited the village hall at Kirby Bellars for the annual three-day art exhibition of the Kirby Bellars Group of Artists.

Many also enjoyed the tea, coffee and cakes that were on sale as well as a stroll to St Peter’s Church, where there were further paintings, books and produce stalls.

One of Carole Williams' wildlife paintings PHOTO: Tim Williams

The artwork on show was well received by visitors, with many comments on the quality and variety.

Tony Slater, a local artist opened the exhibition on the Friday evening, and spoke about several of the paintings, choosing the watercolour “Temple of Athena” by Ann Head as his favourite.

The Kirby Bellars Group of Artists committee awarded the President’s Cup (originally presented by their president, the late David Weston) to a very atmospheric painting of the sea, “Laced Seascape,” by David Wenborn.

Also in the exhibition were artworks by new members of the group. One in particular, a very large abstract in acrylics, “Big Red,” by Judy Wilkinson, was very popular and could have sold several times over.

A war time scene painted by local artist Mike Weston PHOTO: Tim Williams

The weekend was a valuable fundraiser for St Peter’s Church, Kirby Bellars Village Hall and the Vale First Responders.