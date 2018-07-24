Art classes in Melton to keep kids entertained through the summer

A professional Melton artist is allowing kids to keep their creativity high by offering art classes throughout the summer.

Kathryn Saunby is hosting daily workshops at her studio in Charlotte Street. Topics and designs covered will include animals, portraits, landscapes, cityscapes, still life, abstract, working inw atercolour, acrylics, pencils, coloured pencils, soft pastels, charcoal, oil pastels, mixed media, ink and sculpture.

Classes for eight to 14-year-olds are from July 30 to August 15, at 9.30am-3.30pm (two phase artwork 8-11 years/12-14 years). A one day workshop costs £33 or pay a discounted price of £145 for a whole week. An early drop off from 8.30pm and late pick up to 4.30pm are available for an extra £2 a day. All art materials and refreshments are included.

Two and a half hour classes for six to eight-year-olds are running on August 2, from 9.30am-12noon or 1-3pm, and August 9, from 9.30am-12noon or 1-3pm. Cost is £15 per session and all materials are included.

Weather dependant childrren will be taken to the park for a picnic lunch.

To avoid disappointment early booking is recommended as places are limited and demand is expected to be high. For more information or to book call Kathryn on (01664) 560122.