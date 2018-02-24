Applications invited for inaugural castle grounds Belvoir Flower and Garden Festival

Applications are being invited for a new Belvoir Castle event, The Belvoir Flower and Garden Festival.

The first flower show of its kind at the venue, organised by Halcyon Days Garden Events, will take place on July 14-15, and will offer all those with a love of gardens and gardening a floral destination for inspiration and shopping.

Perennial, the UK’s only charity dedicated to looking after all those who work in horticulture, will be festival’s beneficiary.

The three types of exhibits sought after are:

- Show gardens, to be staged outside. (Plot sizes vary, all design ideas welcomed).

- Floral/nursery, to be staged in Belvoir Castle’s grand Lakeside Marquee.

- Trade stands/garden related products, to be staged outside.

Event organiser Andy Tudbury said: “We look forward to welcoming exhibitors from across the UK to our new garden festival here in Leicestershire, but are hoping this beautiful setting will be particularly attractive to nurseries, designers and garden trade businesses from the East Midlands.

“There is a dearth of garden events in this part of the world. We hope to change that with this festival and give all those with a love of horticulture something to look forward to this summer.”

Local musicians have been booked to keep visitors entertained in a Music Zone, and a range of food and refreshments will be offered a Nourish Zone.

For more information and prices on exhibitor space or sponsorship packages enquiries should be made to Andy via email at andrew.tudbury@ntlworld.com or by phone on 01159 680046/07713 029898.

To purchase tickets for The Belvoir Flower and Garden Festival log on to the Belvoir Castle website at https://www.belvoircastle.com/the-belvoir-flower-garden-festival-2018/