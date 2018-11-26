Annual Syston Christmas Event returns for more festive fun

Have your say

Syston will be full of festivities on Sunday.

From 1-5pm on Melton Road, a road closure will be in place from the mini island down to Tesco.

There will be a wide selection of food and drink stalls including burgers, hot dogs, hog roast, gin and prosecco bar, coffee and hot chocolate. Many craft and gift stalls for last minute Christmas presents.

An opportunity for kids to meet Father Christmas at his Grotto should be enjoyed and there will be street entertainers performing throughout the afternoon.

Singers, dancers, and local bands will be performing in two separate areas to keep everyone entertained.

The Christmas lights switch on will be around 4.30pm, followed by a fantastic, professional firework display.

For more details visit www.systontc.org.uk