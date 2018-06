A sponsored horse riding fundraiser for Macmillan that was postponed in April due to poor weather has been cancelled.

Organisers of the annual event at Belvoir Castle, Christine Griffin and Brenda Greaves, and the Melton Mowbray Macmillan Cancer Support Group, have decided not to reschedule and wait for 2019 instead.

Janet Gilchrist, a member of the committee, said: “The ride at Belvoir Castle couldn’t be rescheduled, so we are now looking forward to a better one next year.”