Annual art show returns to Upper Broughton this weekend

Artists from across the region will exhibit work at the 36th Upper Broughton Art Show this weekend.

The event will be held at the village hall on Saturday (10am to 5pm) and Sunday (10am to 4.30pm).

Keith Jones interested in one of Angela Shaw's pastel landscapes PHOTO: Tim Williams

On display will be watercolours, 3D works and other media, and there is a preview evening on Friday, from 7.30pm, sponsored by Bentons Estate Agents. Tickets for this are £7.50.

The Fourwalls Gallery in Melton will be offering selected artists the opportunity to display and sell their work on a non-commission basis.

Last year’s show was the most successful and profitable for the village hall to date.

This year’s show is free and there will be lots of homemade cakes and refreshments served.

For more information visit www.upperbroughtonartshow.org.uk