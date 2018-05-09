Anger over order to remove Melton cheese fair road signs

Have your say

Organisers of last weekend’s popular Artisan Cheese Fair in Melton reacted angrily when told to remove around 20 temporary road signs erected to advertise the event.

Matthew O’Callaghan, the main organiser, said: “We were told by Leicestershire County Council to remove our signs which was a bit of a surprise.

“Road signs are a major way of promoting our event and other Melton events.”

A spokesperson for County Hall said: “Under the Highways Act, unauthorised signs are not permitted on the highway.

“The county council does allow, on occasions, banners and signs to be erected for non-profit making events. However, we do have a right to remove any signs if we feel they are an immediate danger.

“Anyone planning an event, should contact us in advance to discuss temporary signage requirements.”