Angelic invitation to Melton church service

Visitors to Melton over the next few days may find a festive surprise waiting for them.

Christmas angels, sitting on a bench or suspended from a post have been placed in different locations around town, with an invitation to a Carols by Candlelight Service on Sunday.

The servive will start at 6pm in the United Reformed Church, followed by mince pies and refreshments.

The angels have been knitted by the church’s Knit and Chat group in the hope that they will be gathered together at the church, with their f inders, to celebrate the joy of the Christmas story.