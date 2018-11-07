André Rieu’s New Year concert screened at Regal Cinema Melton

Melton music lovers can enjoy a great start to 2019 when King of the Waltz, André Rieu’s famous New Year concert will be broadcast in cinemas.

The concert will be recorded in Sydney and then broadcast at Regal Cinema in Melton on Thursday, January 10.

André said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing my first ever New Year’s concert to cinemas. To be able to perform at the historic Sydney Town Hall is a real thrill, and I can’t wait to share the concert with audiences around the world.

“We have lots of surprises planned so look forward to sharing on the night. New Year is always such a special time for me and my family, so I hope we can all come together to chime in the celebrations for 2019.”

André will be joined by his Johann Strauss Orchestra and in addition, the maestro will welcome his world class Sopranos, the Platin Tenors, as well as plenty of surprises.

The repertoire will include pieces from the worlds of both classical and popular music.

For the cinema broadcasts, Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, will take audiences behind the scenes of the concert presentation, soaking up the atmosphere with the fans, as well as André taking fans on a special tour around the beautiful city of Sydney.

In July, André’s Maastricht shows were broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland, taking over £1.7 million, making the event the top grossing concert event cinema release of all time.

André Rieu New Year’s Concert, Regal Cinema in Melton, Thursday, January 10. Booking details from www.andreincinemas.com