Absorb gypsy swing sounds of world-class violinist Tim Kliphuis at Twyford

A world-class violinist and two of his musicians (Tim Kliphuis Trio) are set to perform their high-energy gypsy swing and jazzed-up classical tunes in front of a packed out audience at Twyford.

The award-winning Dutch jazz musician Tim Kliphuis is seen by many as the inheritor of violin legend Stéphane Grappelli’s crown.

Tim Kliphuis Trio Goes Grappelli PHOTO: Supplied

Classically trained at the Amsterdam Conservatoire, taught to improvise by fiery gypsy jazz legends such as The Rosenberg Trio and Fapy Lafertin, Tim combines dazzling perfection and complete musical freedom like no-one else in the world.

He is the foremost ambassador for the music of Stéphane Grappelli and for the distinctive gypsy swing style that Grappelli invented with his Hot Club de France partner Django Reinhardt.

In this trio show Tim will reminisce about his inspirational meeting with the French jazz violin maestro and his experiences with the European guitar gypsies.

Tickets for the show at Twyford Village Hall on Sunday, February 11, are £10 for adults on the door or £9 in advance. There is a discount for under 16s.

The gig will start at 7.30pm. People are advised to buy tickets early to avoid dissapointment. To book call (01664) 840774 or visit https://www.twyford-vh.org/news/

A bar and raffle will be available on the night.