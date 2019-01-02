A January sale for Melton drinkers to soak up

Pub-goers can enjoy a January sale at The Kettleby Cross in Melton.

Manager Zoe MacCallum is reducing the price on a range of drinks at the Wetherspoon’s pub in Wilton Road until Thursday, January 17.

Drinks in the sale include a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners), Guinness, a guest ale, a selection of wines including three from (Coldwater Creek) red, white and rose, three spirits (Gordon’s gin), (Gordon’s pink gin) and (Smirnoff vodka) all inclusive of a mixer, six soft drinks, (Old Jamaica Ginger Beer), (Ting) grapefruit crush, Pepsi Max, R White’s Lemonade), diet Pepsi and (San Pellegrino) lemon and blood orange, as well as cocktail pitchers.

The sale prices include a pint of Shipyard at £2.29, a pint of Coors Light at £2.49, a 175ml glass of Coldwater Creek wine at £2.40, a pint of Guinness at £3.15, a pint of Magners at £1.89, Gordon’s gin single measure with mixer at £2.55 and San Pellegrino at 89p.

Zoe said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.”