Young Melton Mowbay CC batsman Jamie Tew hits club record 204

Jamie Tew’s prolific season continued with a record-breaking County League innings for Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

The young Leicestershire CCC age group player hit a club record 204 not out off only 128 balls to help Melton Seconds to a big win at Huncote in Division Nine East.

It was the fourth time the batsman has posted three figures for the club’s senior side this season, and came on the heels of an unbeaten 174 made in a winning chase last month.

Melton visited third-placed Huncote looking to continue their good results in the second half of the season and after losing the toss were put into bat.

They lost opener James Culy early, but Callum Hull and Adam Thomson dug in against the pressure to reach 46 before Thompson was given out LBW in the 11th over.

Huncote were thrown into disarray when opening bowler Pears was warned and ultimately removed from the attack for bowling beamers.

Tew and Callum Hull accelerated the scoring and when Callum was run out for 50 – his third half-century of the season – Melton were well placed for a good score.

However, what followed next was a demolition of the Huncote attack, and not even the late arrival of their first team captain Crossley and opening bowler could stem the flow.

Tew plundered eight sixes and 26 fours as Melton racked up 329-6 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Melton began well with two quick wickets for Matt Wright.

Several catches went down and Greg Richardson had to be taken to hospital with a broken finger after dropping a catch at first slip.

But the visitors continued to take regular wickets and only late hitting by Crossley (90 not out) gave the Huncote innings respectability as they closed on 245-8.

A great win for Melton who host Electricity Sports Fourth XI on Saturday.

Melton: J. Culy 1, C. Hull 50, A. Thompson 8, J. Tew 204*, H. Stokes 15, M. Hurrell 7, K. Tew 16, A. Cropper 2*, Extras 26. Total: 329-6.

Huncote: 245-8.

Bowling: K. Tew 10-1-35-2; M. Wright 9-1-57-2; H. Stokes 6-0-19-0; A. Cropper 9-0-41-1; C. Hull 3-0-18-1; M. Hurrell 5-0-31-1; J. Tew 2-0-13-0; J. Culy 1-0-9-0.