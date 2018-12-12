Wymeswold hit Loughborough for six to stay well clear at top

Cottesmore Amateurs lost 2-0 away at fifth placed Barlestone St Giles on Saturday.

The opening stages of the game were scrappy, with both teams guilty of giving the ball away.

Barlestone created three chances, finding the target with one of the them to take a 1-0 lead into the half time interval.

Cottesmore began the second half in more positive mood and created some half chances, but were unable to make a breakthrough.

The visitors required a couple of goal line clearancs to keep the margin to one goal, but Barlestone did find the net a second time to put the game out of reach.

Lying in mid table in the Leicester Senior League Premier Division, Cottesmore will be hoping to pick up three points this Saturday when they entertain Allexton and New Parks, a team that are currently four places below them in the table. The match kicks off at 2pm.

Free scoring FC Wymeswold strengthened their position at the top of Division One with a thumping 6-0 home win against mid table Loughborough.

Wymeswold are seven points clear of second placed Ashby Ivanhoe Reserves, who have a game in hand on the leaders.

Having scored 55 goals in 13 games so far this campaign, Wymeswold can expect a tougher challenge on Saturday when they travel to third placed Magna 73. Kick off 2pm.

Also in Division One, Holwell Sports Development’s woes continued when they were beaten 5-0 by fellow strugglers Birstall United Reserves.

Holwell remain botton of the table without a point from 10 games played.

They entetain third from bottom Highfield Rovers on Saturday. Kick off 3pm.