Wreake Valley fun run series returns this spring

Frisby Fun Run returns again for its eighth year alongside Queniborough and Thrussington Fun Runs, as part of the Mini Fun Run Series.

The trio starts with Queniborough on Saturday, March 3, followed seven days later by Thrussington, before finishing at Frisby on Saturday, April 14.

The stream crossing at Frisby Fun Run PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-181101-141258002

Frisby’s event is suitable for all ages and abilities with an approximate three-quarter-mile course for pre-school to primary school ages, and two laps of the course for other age groups.

The event is popular with families and features stream crossings and the usual mud.

The first race starts at 2pm and all runners will receive a medal at the finish line, with trophies for individual race winners.

A barbecue and refreshments will be available on the day.

Frisby organisers would like to thank this year’s event sponsor, Alway Sheet Metal of Loughborough, and the event will raise funds for Frisby PTA.

For entry forms and further details, visit www.frisbyfunrun.wordpress.com or email the race secretary at frisbyfunrun@gmail.com

Search for mini fun run series on Facebook for details of all three events.