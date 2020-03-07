Winter Olympics hopeful returns to Melton tennis roots

Newly-crowned Melton Times Sports Personality of the Year Amelia Coltman returned to her roots to catch up with some old friends.

The exciting Winter Olympic prospect dropped by at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club to catch up with Di Burdett, her long-time tennis coach at Hamilton.

Coltman dropped by to help out with the junior training sessions, the morning after winning two prizes at our sports awards night, which she brought with her.

The 23-year-old, who became the first British skeleton racer to win the Europa Cup in her debut season, showed her winning instinct by coming out on top with coach Ryan Parmar’s team.

Club head coach Di was thrilled to see her former pupil again and was full of praise for taking time out of a busy schedule to drop by at the club and help out with the youngsters for two hours.

Fellow coach Brent Horobin said: “She showed she has lost little of her tennis skills as she rallied with groups of children, and even joined in the mandatory game of bogoff at the end of the sessions.

“The children were delighted that a locally-born gold medallist had taken the time to help them and were delighted to have a photo opportunity with Amelia to round off the visit.”