Windies legend Courtney Walsh to star in Belvoir feature match

Courtney Walsh, one of world cricket’s most revered figures, is to play in the annual MCC fixture at Knipton next month.

Walsh made 132 Test appearances for the West Indies, 22 of them as captain, and also played 205 one day internationals in a glittering career.

He formed a fearsome opening bowling partnership with Curtly Ambrose in the 1990s and remains one of the leading-wicket takers of all time, with 519 Test victims to his name.

Walsh is currently fast bowling coach with Bangladesh and is in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 56-year-old will be lining up for the MCC in the annual feature match against the Duchess of Rutland XI, which will be held at Belvoir Cricket Club’s home ground at Knipton, on Wednesday, July 10.

The match, hosted by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, will see the sides compete for the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy.

The Duchess’ team, captained by Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell, lead the series 5-4.

This year the Trust will work with around 3,000 primary and special needs children, introducing them to the game and running countryside education days on the Belvoir Estate.

The match starts at 12.30pm. All spectators are welcome and entry is free.