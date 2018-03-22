Well played Vic! Local cricket loses a great servant, Vic Heppenstall 1931-2018

Have your say

The local cricket scene lost one of its most familiar faces and biggest supporters last week when long-time umpire Vic Heppenstall died last week after a short illness.

Vic, who had a long-running association with Belvoir Cricket Club, umpired at grounds across the region for more than 40 years after his playing career was cut short.

While officiating mostly at local and county league level, Vic also ran the rule over a host of international cricketers during feature and benefit matches, including Richard Hadlee, Chris Broad, Matthew Hoggard and Graeme Swann.

And four years ago he was presented with his own specially-commissioned portrait by legendary West Indies all-rounder Gary Sobers.

The news of his death sparked tributes from clubs and cricketers far and wide.

A large contingent from the cricket community are expected to join Vic’s family and friends and fill St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, for his funeral service on Wednesday, April 11 from 2pm.

