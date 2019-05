Have your say

Melton Rugby Club still have a chance of landing a trophy before the close of the season.

The club’s vets team will be playing in the final of the vets knock-out after semi-final opponents Leicester Lions forfeited at the weekend.

Melton will take on Hinckley in the final on Saturday at Belgrave RFC, with the game kicking off at 2.15pm.

A bus will leave the club at 12.30pm for players and supporters, with a late return envisaged.