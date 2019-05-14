Upper Broughton CC fall short on Burrough League debut

Have your say

Upper Broughton lost their first-ever match in the Burrough League at North Luffenham last Tuesday evening.

Broughton were making their bow in the midweek league after switching from the Thursday evening Belvoir League which folded last year.

Luffenham got off to a blistering start thanks to Sam Hodson (52) and W. Joyce (36), but some good bowling from Lee Mann (4 for 30) helped pull the score back for the visitors.

Chasing 125-6 in reply, Shane Welbourne (3 for 7) checked the young Broughton openers, and with the light closing in, the visitors struggled.

And despite some late big-hitting from Graham Marshall (28 not out) and Andy Burton (11), they closed on 80-8.