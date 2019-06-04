Upper Broughton CC bounce back from Burrough League Cup exit

Upper Broughton got off to a flyer in their Burrough League Cup tie at Great Dalby thanks to Stephenson (17).

But once he fell to Steve Harrison (2 for 24), Broughton’s run rate dropped. Batsmen got starts, but excellent catching and ground fielding slowed the score until returning all-rounder Matt Gillan hit a quick unbeaten 27 in a total of 95-7.

In reply, Andy Burton (1 for 12) and Archie Cropper bowled well, but dropped catches and excellent batting by Bates (41 not out) and Dickinson (40 not out) accelerated the scoring when needed to see Dalby home by nine wickets.

* Broughton made amends in the league as they headed to Frisby, Hoby and Rotherby for a Division Three clash.

The visitors again batted first and top scorers Scott Mooney (38) and Matt Gillan (30) helped them set a reasonable total of 112-4.

In reply Frisby fell just short on 93-5, slowed by good bowling from Mooney (2 for 17) and Craig Shelton (2 for 20), while returning keeper Anthony Halls took three catches.