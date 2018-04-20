Tyree now ranked number three in UK after powerful display

Have your say

A combination of powerful kicks and telling knee strikes set Tyree Stevens on his way to a memorable victory over a highly-ranked opponent in a top kickboxing bout in Swansea.

The Assassins Muay Thai fighter took on local boy Christian Hayes in an Adrenaline Series bout under K1 rules.

Stevens - who normally fights only Muay Thai - was expecting a tough encounter against the Welshman, who was ranked number three in the UK at K1.

The bout was over three three-minute rounds, with little between the two fighters in the opening round.

The second round saw the Melton man use his kicks and knees to good effect, but Hayes remained dangerous.

By round three Stevens was beginning to dominate and scoring well.

He caught Hayes with an excellent jumping knee to the face, which clearly hurt his opponent.

At the end of a very tough battle, the bout was awarded to Stevens on points and he had the added delight of moving up to third in the UK at K1.

It was such a good bout that many felt it worthy of a rematch.