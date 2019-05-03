Two trophies for in-form Roseanne

A mid-week ladies’ medal competition at Stoke Rochford Golf Club was won by Elaine Kirby with a net 72 off a handicap of 22.

In second place was Roseanne McKee with net 73 (110-37) and third was Carol Hamilton, also on net 73 (95-22).

On Saturday,the ladies played for three trophies. The winner of the Silver Rose (0-20 handicap) was lady captain Karen Rawson on net 75 (95-20), with Rachel Jones second on 76 (96-20). Winner of the Marlow Midway (21-28 handicap) was Elaine Kirbyon 76 (98-22), while Roseanne McKee took the Leverett Cup (29-54 handicap) with 28 points.