Town bounce back from sticky start with win

Melton Mowbray Town Bowls Club opened their outdoor season at Aylestone Park last month.

But a heavy green proved difficult for the visitors to master as they lost their first match by 25 shots on aggregate.

Back on home soil last Thursday, Town were also back on form, winning two of the three rinks to defeat Langham 60-49 overall.

Fred Thorpe’s rink played particularly well to wrap up their match 32-5.

AYLESTONE PARK 80

MELTON TOWN 55

Rink scores: Eric Faulconbridge, Roger Cheese, John Evans, Les Woodcock lost to W. Newbold 15-18; Ann Ward, John Sampson, Bob Johnson, David Ward lost to D. Lambert 14-20; Janet Evans, Mike Pratt, Gerry Sandford, Fred Thorpe lost to E. Shenton 13-19; Alan Dawson, Barbara Woodcock, Mike Mayfield, Len Keightley lost to M. Freer 13-23.

MELTON TOWN 60

LANGHAM 49

Rink scores: Alan Dawson, Beryl Brett, Bob Johnson lost to Jim Dickinson, Katherine George, Roy Hosmer 8-29; Andrew North, Mike Mayfield, Len Keightley beat Bob Thomson, Steph George, Peter Ritchie 20-15; Eric Faulconbridge, Roger Cheese, Fred Thorpe beat Tim Walker, Terry Manning, Ian Hamlett 32-5.