Title-chasing Thorpe Arnold CC look to end Egerton Park run

Thorpe Arnold will look to end their derby day hoodoo when they host Egerton Park this weekend, and take a step closer to County League promotion in the process.

Park have had much of the better of the meetings between the two sides in recent years, winning four of the last five, including a two-wicket victory in June.

The match was played on a day when rain wiped out most of the Coutny League schedule, with Thorpe bowled out for 51 before Park stumbled over the line with two wickets to spare.

The result was one of just two defeats Thorpe have suffered all summer and they go into the match in much better form, with seven wins in an unbeaten eight-match run stretching back to that derby loss.

Thorpe will start the 45-over-a-side match top of Division Two 61 points clear of their nearest rivals and needing a maximum of three wins from their final five matches to clinch the title.

Back-to-back defeats have dented Park’s own aspirations of claiming one of the two promotion spots.

Having been a place and within a few points of second spot a few weeks ago, they have slipped to seventh, albeit just 16 points behind second-placed Ashby Hastings, but 77 points behind their crosstown rivals.

Saturday’s match at Thorpe gets under way at 1pm.