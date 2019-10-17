Tim Munton and Matthew Hoggard dinner makes £1500 for church

A gala dinner featuring two former England cricketers raised £1,500 for the coffers of St Mary’s Church, in Melton.

Melton’s own Tim Munton and former Leicestershire skipper Matthew Hoggard, who now lives in the borough, were interviewed about their careers by BBC sports broadcaster Pat Murphy after a three-course dinner, held at the parish church.

It is a poignant time for Tim who spearheaded Warwickshire to an unprecedented domestic trophy treble 25 years ago, while the recent Ashes series was a hot topic for Hoggard, a hero of 2005.

Both then took questions from the 12 tables of guests before an auction of cricket memorabilia was hosted by Tim Webster.

A raffle was also held, with prizes donated by Melton Golf Club, Flower Paradise, Anne of Cleves pub, Lambchop hair salon, Dickinson and Morris, Melton Sports, EWM, Pearces the jewellers, Matthew O’Callaghan and three private donors.

“It was a brilliant and well-attended evening,” said Brenda Munton who helped organise the evening.

“The whole atmosphere in the building was really special and enjoyed by many people who had not appreciated how St Mary’s is used for all kinds of functions.”