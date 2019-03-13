Thrussington run run kicks off series in style

Have your say

A healthy turnout kicked off the annual fun run series at Thrussington on Saturday, helpign to raise around £2,000 for good causes.

The weather was kinder for the 11th Thrussington Fun Run with snow havign postponed last year’s first attempt, and 271 runners, from two years up to veterans, entered the five races.

Runners faced a challenging three-quarter-mile course which included haybale obstacles and streams as well as plenty of mud.

The support of race sponsors HCC Tokio Marine Insurance, Charles Bentley and Son, Raylec Ltd, Bentons Estate Agents, and Manor Farm and the Rudkin Family meant all money raised, around £2,000, will be split equally between Thrussington PTFA and Jac Bach, a charity helping children with life-changing illnesses.

Event co-ordinator Anna Harrison said: But the main reason for the event remains the same: the opportunity for many people, particularly children, to take on the challenge and have fun.

“The atmosphere was just amazing, and many congratulations to our winners.”

Medals and sweets were awarded to all finishers, with trophies to the winners, while pasties and sausages awaited at the village hall, donated by Ginsters.

“We are very lucky to have such a great sense of community in Thrussington and offers of help to marshal, set up, serve teas came rolling in from the village and

also further afield,” Anna added.

Winners -

Race One – (Pre-school) Boys: Clark Power. Girls: Chloe Harrison. (Reception to Year 2) Boys: (affiliated) Sidney Hodgetts, (unaffiliated) Charlie Atkins; Girls: (affiliated) Abigail Puttman, (unaffiliated) Aimee Walczak.

Race Two (Year 3 and 4) – Boys: (affliated) Samer Stanley; (unaffiliated) Jacob Duncombe. Girls: (affiliated) Sian Evans; (unaffiliated) Grace Hatherley.

Race Three (Year 5 and 6) – Boys: (affiliated) Seamus Conlon; (unaffiliated) Josh Hatherley. Girls: (affiliated) Eloise Geary; (unaffiliated) Eloise Rowlinson-Patel.

Race Four – (Year 7 to 9) Boys: (affiliated) Ash Butler; (unaffiliated) Alex Ryves. Girls: (affiliated) Harry Lethbridge; (unaffiliated) Careen Blair. (Year 10 to 17yrs) Boys: (unaffiliated) Toby Tailby. Girls: (affiliated) Petra Jarvis.

Race Five – (Adults) Men: (affiliated) Nathaniel Walker, (unaffiliated) James Bentley; Women: (unaffiliated) Joanna Harrison. (Vet 50) Men: (affiliated) Paul Cherry, (unaffiliated) Martin James; Women: (affiliated) Tracey Moore.

Team/Family trophies – Affiliated: Too fast for these shoes. Unaffiliated: Duncombes.

School Trophies – Race One: Thrussington Primary School; Race Two: Thrussington Primary School. Race Three: Langham Primary School. Race Four: Wreake Valley Academy, Syston.

* The next event in the series is the Frisby Fun Run on Saturday, March 30 (see page 53), followed by the Queniborough Stomp on April 6.

Visit them on Facebook or at their websites – http://frisbyfunrun.wordpress.com and www.queniboroughfunrun.co.uk