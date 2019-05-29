Thorpe Arnold CC U15s open season with fine Wymeswold win

With the first match of the season rained off and the second conceded to them, Thorpe Arnold Under 15s finally opened their season with an excellent win against well-matched Wymeswold opponents.

Winning the toss, captain Libby Perkins opted to bat and the opening pair put on 20 before Ryan Stubbs was bowled, bringing Libby to the wicket to join Amy Helstrip.

This partnership flourished with well-run singles and several boundaries before Libby was caught and bowled in the 10th over when the score stood at 60.

Dom Birch joined Amy and they continued to push the score along until Amy was caught in the deep in the 14th over for a fine 32, an innings containing five boundaries.

Miriam Tyler and Dom then eased the score to 101-3 at the end of the innings.

Steady bowling from Thorpe’s openers Rowan Tyler and Dom Birch kept Wymeswold behind the asking rate, and with wickets falling regularly, the visitors stood at 51-3 after 12 overs.

The fall of the third wicket, caught by Amy Helstrip off the bowling of Ryan Stubbs, brought a strong batsman to the middle who struck four boundaries to give the chase real impetus.

But Thorpe fielded well to contain this onslaught as Wymeswold were restricted to 97-4 off their allocation.

Great fielding and tight bowling saw only three wides conceded among the eight bowlers in the 16 overs, giving Thorpe a well-earned four-run victory.