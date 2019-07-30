Thorpe Arnold CC thrash Caribbean on less-than-tropical day

Thorpe Arnold Second XI were our only other side to see action over the blighted weekend and also wrapped up a big win in Division Five East.

A nine-wicket win over Leicester Caribbean lifted Thorpe up to seventh.

With a delayed start and the game reduced to 38 overs, Thorpe bowled first and were soon among the wickets as Matt Lane made the breakthrough in just the second over.

Tim Hirst, at the other end, was getting the ball to move both ways as wickets fell regularly as Caribbean were bowled out in the 23rd over for 79.

Hirst was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-4-13-4, but a special mention goes to young debutant Amy Helstrip who fielded and bowled excellently, and looks a star in the making.

Lewis Perry and Mark Carnell opened the batting for Thorpe and put on 36 for the first wicket before Perry was out for eight.

But no more wickets were lost as George Exton (12 not out) and Carnell (52 not out) reached the target in just the 15th over.

Caribbean: 79.

Bowling: T. Hirst 9-4-13-4; M. Lane 5-0-24-1; G. Exton 5-0-23-1; L. Perry 3-1-5-2; A. Helstrip 1-0-2-0.

Thorpe: M. Carnell 52*, L. Perry 8, G. Exton 12*, Extras 10. Total: 82-1.