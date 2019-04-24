Thorpe Arnold CC skittle Broomleys in County League opener

Have your say

Thorpe Arnold reprised their superb form from the second half of 2018 as they made a great start to the County League season on Saturday.

The First XI survived a small middle-order collapse to grind out a strong 200 before skittling Broomleys for just 55 in their Division Two opener.

Thorpe skipper Rich Randall has his stumps disturbed

Charlie Read and Dom Exton opened the batting, with the former showed early intent with a drive through mid-on for four.

Read got off the mark with a quick single, but then watched all three stumps go cart-wheeling.

Mark Starkey fell lbw, captain Rich Randall was bowled, and Myles Hickman was also bowled, adding just four runs between them.

Kingsley Miller ground out a gritty 15, but Richard Garner went for a golden duck as Thorpe tottered.

Sam Pollard (57) joined Exton (26) at the crease and decided running was not an option, hitting boundary after boundary and racing to 50.

Their partnership was critical in Thorpe’s rebuilding job, but the pair fell in quick succession, bringing Lewis Perry and Adam Clarke (32) to the crease.

They showed the depth in the home side’s batting as both played exhilarating shots to help lift the hosts to a competitive total.

Hickman (3 for 34) struck early in the Broomleys reply, but James Pepperdine was man-of-the-match, moving the ball around corners to finish with a six-wicket haul, a top-class spell which deserved more.

The highlight in the field was Garner’s splendid direct-hit to cap a 145-run win and 25 points.

Thorpe will hope to build on their fine start at Loughborough Town Seconds on Saturday (1pm start).