Thorpe Arnold CC set tpo begin pre-season nets

In preparation for the coming season, winter nets for Thorpe Arnold Cricket Club will start on Friday, February 16 at Long Field Academy.

The juniors will have the 6pm to 7.30pm session, followed by the seniors and under 17s from 7.30pm to 9pm.

New players of all abilities are welcome.

The club fields two teams in the Leicestershire and Rutland County Cricket League on Saturdays, a Grantham and Melton League XI on Sundays, and midweek teams in the Burrough League on Tuesdays, and Belvoir League on Thursdays.

Thorpe also have junior teams at U17, U13, U11 and a kwik cricket side.

Indoor nets will run for six weeks until Friday, March 23.